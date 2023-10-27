Chesterfield council aims to address ‘high number’ of empty council houses, a growing waiting list and repairs

Council chiefs aim to address a high number of empty council properties across the Chesterfield borough as they face increasing problems with repairs and waiting lists.

Chesterfield Town Hall

Chesterfield Borough Council has been considering reports over its housing stock – including complaints about repairs, a growing waiting list, and a reduced number of available properties with some standing vacant.

The 2023 Annual Report to Tenants revealed the rate of complaints received from tenants in seven months between April and November, 2022, was virtually matched in just five months between November 2022 and March 2023, while the percentage of unaddressed complaints also increasing.

It highlighted that the majority of complaints were about repairs, and that the total number of available council houses has fallen while there is a high level of unoccupied, vacant properties.

Liberal Democrat Chesterfield Borough Councillor Paul Holmes. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Cllr Paul Holmes, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “These are alarming reports. Complaints about repairs are increasing. Council house waiting lists are growing while the number of council houses are falling year by year. To make matters worse the council are leaving vacant houses stood empty for longer and in greater numbers.

“That means that people on the waiting list, some in expensive and unsuitable bed and breakfasts, are spending longer in poor or overcrowded accommodation.”

Figures from the 2023 Annual Report to Tenants reveal the rate of complaints received from tenants had increased from 248 in seven months, from between April to November 2022, to 247 in just five months, from between November 2022 to March 2023.

They also revealed that the percentage of complaints actually responded to within a certain timescale was 89 per cent between April and November 2022 by comparison with 66.4 per cent between November 2022 and March 2023. The report also highlighted that 83 to 85 per cent of these complaints were about repairs.

Rufford Close, Boythorpe, Chesterfield

Chesterfield Borough Council owns and manages 8,797 properties, according to figures from the end of March, 2023, but Cllr Holmes pointed out that the total number of council properties has fallen – with 90 being sold and 33 new homes being added, while the waiting list numbers had risen to 2,926 which is a 14.3 per cent increase since 2021/2022.

The report stated the high level of empty properties has proven to be a ‘significant challenge’ with the number up from 285 the year before to 336 in 2022/23 and the time the council took to re-let properties also increased from 94.7 days in 2021/22 to 129 days in 2022/23, but the council has stated it is committed to making improvements in this area over the coming year.

Cllr Holmes has also pointed out that the council has subsequently seen a reduction in its income from council rents, with £250,000 less income from council rents than expected up to March 2023.

He also reflected on the council’s current overall financial situation after it has announced a forecast overspend of £774,000 for this financial year with previously estimated budget shortfalls of £2.5m in 2024/25, rising to £3.4m in 2026/27, while battling the impact of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and high inflation.

Chesterfield Borough Councillor Jean Innes

The Treasury Monitoring Report 2023/2024 revealed that, while £2m of housing debt had been repaid in the last financial year, the council faces a struggle to make repayments on the Housing Departments Capital Debt for the next two years, according to Cllr Holmes.

He believes Chesterfield Borough Council will not be able to make its Capital Debt repayments on £120M of housing debt for the next two years.

However, Cllr Jean Innes, cabinet member for housing, outlined some of the key achievements in the annual 2022/23 report for council property tenants.

These included: Building or acquiring 33 new properties for households on the housing register; Delivering over £24.8m of capital investment into properties and estates; The implementation of a reshape of council housing management teams to increase investment in frontline staff resources to better support customers; And launching a programme of home tenancy visits that are beginning to deliver positive outcomes for tenants.

She added: “Throughout 2022/23 we made great strides in reshaping the housing management service – increasing tenancy sustainment, creating an approach to tenancy management that meets individual needs, tackling anti-social behaviour with partnership working and taking steps to improve our tenant and community engagement.”

She stated: “During 2023/24 we will implement regular performance reporting on complaints, increase the number of staff dealing with repairs complaints in order to improve response timescales, and take a more robust approach to learning from complaints and using customer feedback to drive service improvements.”

Cllr Innes added: “Tackling the backlog and high number of empty properties will be the main priority for 2023/24. One reason for the high levels of unoccupied homes has been the large amount of work required in many of the properties.

The council has stated its tenancy support officers work with the most vulnerable tenants, provide help for all to apply for funding to prevent homelessness, ensure tenants are claiming the correct benefits and are able to pay bills, budget, and deal with debts, and ensure they can access support services and grants, while ensuring accommodation is suitable.

During 2022/23 the council invested over £21.5 million in homes and estates across the borough and a further £3.2 million on new homes and a stock condition survey aims to help the council plan for future investment for homes with other capital investment projects planned for 2023 onwards.

It has also completed a £4.1 million scheme to build 21 new homes at Badger Croft, in Loundsley Green.

The council also aims to deliver IT improvements, increase staff resources, reduce the waiting time for repairs and invest up to £22.4 million in its council homes to introduce new heating systems, windows and doors.