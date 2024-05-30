Chesterfield business leader ‘honoured’ to oversee nearly £20m of funding for the town

Town Board Chairperson Dominic Staniforth,

The first chairperson of the newly-formed Chesterfield Town Board has told how it is an honour to be at the helm, as the organisation prepares to roll-out an investment plan worth nearly £20m for the town.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet agreed to be part of the Government’s new Long Term Plan for Towns scheme and to help prepare a 10-year Vision Statement and a three-year Investment Plan for Chesterfield under a Town Board led by business guru Dominic Staniforth, of Barber, Harrison and Platt Chartered Accountants, to unlock the funding stream.

Mr Staniforth, whose business has a base at Chesterfield’s One Waterside Place, said: “Chesterfield is already a great town full of wonderful people and organisations that share a common purpose to make it even better – a place to live, work, invest and study – and this funding will further bolster our ability to deliver on that collective ambition.

“I am honoured to have been invited to become Chair of the new Chesterfield Town Board and it’s fantastic that leaders from across the town, and the council, have already begun work to identify how and where this funding could make the greatest impact for local residents and businesses.”

Chesterfield was chosen as one of 55 towns in the UK to share in £1.1bn of Government funding by agreeing to participate in the LTPfT programme, which requires a Town Board of representatives to complete certain requirements to release the £19.5m of Government funding incrementally for Chesterfield over the next 10 years.

Each chosen town will receive up to £20m in funding and support over 10 years – overseen by the Conservative Government’s Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – to be spent on projects that matter to people including regenerating High Streets and shops and securing public safety.

Labour-led Chesterfield Borough Council has helped to establish the Town Board which includes community leaders, public sector and business representatives, a senior police representative and an MP to oversee the formulation and delivery of the long-term plan while supporting housing, licensing, restaurants, shops and regeneration.

The inaugural Chesterfield LTPfT Board meeting outlined the LTPfT Board and rubber-stamped numerous administrative requirements and the council will now work with board members to achieve initial goals with the submission of a 10-year Vision Statement and an initial three-year Investment Plan by August 1.

Chesterfield Borough Council will be the board’s accountable body and will be responsible for the ‘robust financial management’ of the LTPfT’s £19.5m of funding for the Town Board.

The LTPfT’s three priority areas have been identified as safety and security, High Streets and heritage and regeneration, and finally transport and connectivity including sustainable transport access for cycling and walking into the town centre.

Following the board’s first meeting it was also agreed to run a public consultation exercise in June to give people the chance to have their say on how the money should be invested in their town.

