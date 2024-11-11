Chesterfield Borough Council under fire as more charities charged for fundraising on its land

Chesterfield Borough Council is under fire after it has emerged that more charities are being charged for fundraising activities on its land.

Since it emerged last week that the Royal British Legion had been issued with a £300 charge for a stand at the Pavements Shopping Centre other charities have come forward.

They include a support network for those bereaved by suicide handed a daily charge to use The Pavements and a not-for-profit Chesterfield Armed Forces organisation slapped with a £1,000 fee for an event at a council country park.

Last week Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) claimed the £300 charge it sent the Royal British Legion was issued “by mistake”, despite a Derbyshire Times reader claiming the £300 had been agreed as a discount rate – down from an original £600 – to canvas for the Poppy Appeal.

Councillor Paul Mann with his medal and Falklands veterans scarf

Reacting to the latest claims that more charities were being charged, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council confirmed more charities had been charged to use The Pavements in “the same error”.

Rebecca Tustin is a volunteer for the Chesterfield branch of Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide. She told Derbyshire Times CBC had asked for £36 including VAT a day for a stand at The Pavements.

When the charge was queried the council waived the fee as a goodwill gesture against pre-booked slots but said the charity would be charged for any future bookings.

Rebecca, who lost her husband Neville 21 years ago to suicide, helped set up the Chesterfield arm of the charity two years ago, hosting a stall at The Pavements three to four times a year.

Rebecca Tustin, Clare Black and Craig Challenger of Chesterfield SOBS at the pavements last December

She said: "We had no idea and we had been standing in there for the last two years so to just get an invoice out of the blue was a shock. It’s surprised everybody. I understand if we were a business there to make a profit.

"But I think as a charity we meet some amazing people who come and talk to us and donate and I just feel really bad that I know £30 of that is going to go straight to the council.

"We’re standing in a space that’s empty, we’re not talking that away from anybody. It is a way for them to get some money back but I just think to hit a charity – I work for nothing.

"We’re giving our time because we’ve been impacted by suicide – everyone that volunteers for SOBS has to have been impacted, so it’s personal to us. It’s important that people know we’re there.”

Discussing her own loss and the importance of the charity, Rebecca set up the Chesterfield branch of SOBS due to her own journey with the “lonely and isolating” experience.

She said: “It’s such a different grief, there’s a lot of stigma surrounding it and just to be around people that understand and support you...I wish so much that it had been around when I lost Neville.”

Staveley town Councillor Paul Mann told Derbyshire Times the council had also informed Staveley Armed Forces Veterans Association (SAFVA) it would be charged £1,000 to stage its Armed Forces Weekend in July at Poolsbrook Country Park.

Cllr Mann, who served in the Royal Navy during the Falklands War, said: “The council has a veterans charter and so I don’t understand why they would charge for that and I’m absolutely disgusted that they would charge the British Legion at a time when there’s a cost of living crisis.

"This charity does a lot for veterans in need, it pays families’ bills. The £600 they were charging, now £300, that’s £300 that the Legion can’t use to help veterans.

"It disgusts me that they have a veterans charter and they do nothing to help veterans. Why are we being charged £1,000 to use a public park? They’re charging a non-profit making organisation £1,000.

"Our veterans have given all and they can’t let us use a public park.”

She said: “As soon as concerns about charges being incorrectly applied to the Royal British Legion were brought to our attention we contacted the charity to sincerely apologise and we began an immediate investigation into whether any other charities may have been affected by the same error.

“We regret to say that we found a small number of other charitable organisations (seven) have been wrongly charged for hiring space in The Pavements Shopping Centre since February 2024.

“This shouldn’t have happened, and we are deeply sorry for any upset or inconvenience which has been caused by our error. We are working hard to put this right – we have individually contacted all affected organisations to process a full refund and to personally offer our sincere apologies.”

Commenting on the council’s commitment to the Armed Forces and Derbyshire Armed Forces Covenant, the spokesman said since signing the covenant in 2012 policies had changed in relation to council services including housing allocations, homelessness, and benefits advice and support to “meet the specific needs of Chesterfield’s armed forces communities”.

She added: “We have also enhanced our remembrance and recognition activities with a variety of ceremonies including freedom of entry to the borough for local regiments and this week’s Remembrance Sunday and armistice day commemorations.”

The spokesman said the council “do not charge” SAFVA for the hire of Poolsbrook Country Park itself. She said: “The fee relates to additional services which the organisation requests the council to provide to support the specific requirements of their own event set-up and clear-up plan.

“The council has a longstanding and supportive relationship with SAFVA and the fee that has been agreed with the Association for July 2025 reflects the actual costs of our providing the additional services.”