Chesterfield Borough Council issues update on Easter bank holiday bin collections

Chesterfield residents have been urged to make themselves aware of changes to bin collections over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has confirmed that changes to their usual bin collection schedule will be made over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

A CBC spokesperson said: “If your bin is due to be collected on Monday, April 21, it will instead be collected on Saturday, April 19

“Please make sure you put your bin out ready for collection by 7.00am. We will be collecting bins as normal on Friday, April 18.”