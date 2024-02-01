Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents and business owners encouraged to apply for flood repair grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme will allow the owners of flood-hit homes and businesses to apply for up to £5,000 (including VAT) to help pay for measures to help protect their property from flooding in the future. This will make the property less likely to flood internally or reduce the impact if flooding does occur.

The grant is to fund the additional cost, over the costs of a standard property repair, using materials which are more resistant and resilient to damage from flooding or rearranging the layout of the property. This could, for example, include changing the positions of electrical sockets. There is no cost to complete the application.

If your property wasn’t flooded during this period, your property is not eligible for the grant according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Chesterfield was hit by flooding during Storm Babet in October 2023.

Derbyshire County Council are administering the grants locally on behalf of DEFRA, which is providing the funding.

Only the property owner can apply for the grant. If you are not the property owner, you will need to get signed permission from the property owner to manage the works on their behalf.

The grant is only available to people where:

The habitable living or business areas of their properties have been damaged by floodwater entering the property

Drying out and/or repairs to the fabric of the building have been necessary. You can still apply for the grant if your property has not yet dried out.

The owners of the following premises are eligible for the scheme:

Residential properties where habitable internal areas of the building have been damaged by flooding.

Business (including social enterprise) and charitable organisation properties where internal areas of the premises which are critical to the daily operations (not storage sheds or warehouses) have been damaged.

The following buildings are not eligible for the scheme:

Garages.

Outhouses and storage areas.

Second homes.

Empty homes.

Basements or cellars not used as part of the habitable or business area of a property.

As part of your application you will be asked to provide evidence that your property was flooded. This can include:

Pictures of flood damage.

Pictures / videos showing water in home.

Surveys.

Insurance claim details.