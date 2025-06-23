Chesterfield 2035: 10 developments that are set to change to face of Chesterfield over the next decade

These major developments are set to change the very face of Chesterfield over the next decade.

There are a number of major projects in the works across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire, which are set to change the face of our area over the next 10 years.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 significant developments that are either in the pipeline or currently underway – which of these are you most looking forward to seeing?

1. Major developments

Chesterfield Station and the area around it will benefit from public realm and parking upgrades, along with improved public transport access. The masterplan highlights opportunities for light industrial units, food, drink and leisure offerings - along with residential spaces.

2. Chesterfield Station Masterplan

Chesterfield Waterside is a £340 million regeneration project which is one of the largest in the UK, redeveloping a 40-acre site straddling the River Rother and the Chesterfield Canal, alongside the A61. This will include hundreds of homes, office space, a new canal basin, a “rejuvenated canal and river”, a multi-storey car park, a hotel, and a “hub” for tourists and water-based leisure enthusiasts - along with a cafe. One Waterside Place, a Grade A office complex, opened at the site in 2023.

3. Chesterfield Waterside

Staveley’s town centre will undergo a major regeneration worth more than £6 million as part of the £25m Town Deal programme, which is funding several regeneration projects in the area. Improvements to the look, feel and flow of Market Square and High Street are designed to build on the opportunities presented by wider investment in the town. Derbyshire County Council previously approved plans to relocate Staveley Library, on Hall Lane, into the proposed Pavilion building on Market Place.

4. Staveley Town Deal

