Chesterfield 2035: 10 developments that are set to change to face of Chesterfield over the next decade

4 . Staveley Town Deal

Staveley’s town centre will undergo a major regeneration worth more than £6 million as part of the £25m Town Deal programme, which is funding several regeneration projects in the area. Improvements to the look, feel and flow of Market Square and High Street are designed to build on the opportunities presented by wider investment in the town. Derbyshire County Council previously approved plans to relocate Staveley Library, on Hall Lane, into the proposed Pavilion building on Market Place. Photo: Brian Eyre