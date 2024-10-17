Cash-strapped Chesterfield Borough Council suffers £300,000 rental loss due to empty council houses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield Borough Council has revealed its rental income from council houses is currently £300,000 down – due to the number of empty and unoccupied properties.

The authority says this has been caused by the backlog of void properties generated during the Covid-19 pandemic and the poor condition of ‘returned properties’ needing repairs.

A council spokesperson stated: “The main reason for the high number is the backlog of properties generated during the Covid pandemic, as the voids team is only resourced to deal with a ‘normal’ churn of properties and has not been able to deal with the additional volume. Another contributing factor is the poor condition in which many council properties are returned.”

The authority stated in a recent budget report that rents are currently forecast to be £300,000 less than originally expected, due to the number of void properties.

But the council claims ‘good progress’ is being made with improvements to the way its voids team is managed and there is a pilot underway to bring allocations officers and voids officers together in the same team.

It added that ‘pre-termination’ checks will mean quicker refurbishment improvements on properties, and an external contractor is to start work at the end of October, on about 200 properties, with work expected to be completed by July 2025.

However, Staveley Town Councillor Mick Bagshaw says he has been fighting to help secure council homes for two families facing homelessness and he has complained about the number of council properties that have been left empty for so long.

Cllr Bagshaw highlighted that the problem must be creating lost revenue for the borough council with lost rent while having to pay council tax on each empty property which he claims could lead to an estimated annual loss per property for the borough council of up to £6,700.

He said: “There are at least three empty family council houses in Duckmanton and I am fighting for two families facing homelessness due to notice given by private landlords.”

Cllr Bagshaw also claimed that he has been aware of one family which was offered the chance to bid for a property as far as 25 miles away in Heanor away from family and friends and he believes the bidding system also needs addressing so people can stay in preferred areas.

The council has stated that at the end of March, 2023, it owned and managed 8,797 properties and it recorded 336 empty properties in 2022/23, while Borough Councillor, Paul Holmes, claimed waiting list numbers had risen to 2,926 during this period.

Chesterfield Borough Council has stated in its latest Housing Revenue Account budget out-turn report for the 2024/25 financial year that the deficit for 2024/25 is forecast to be £535,000 which it says is an improved position of £194,000 against the original budget shortfall figure of £729,000.

It has also argued that its rental position is expected to improve by addressing income from non-dwelling rents, supervision and management costs, repair and maintenance costs.

A council spokesperson stated: “The forecast is showing an underspend of £300,000 which will need to be carried forward into 2025/26 to enable the contractor to conclude the works on voids.”

The council also stated its housing disrepair budget was increased by £250,000 to £366,000 to reflect the increase in claims, and the position has worsened with an adverse forecast variance of £384,000 identified in the latest budget report.

But a number of mitigating actions have been undertaken to reduce these disrepair costs including tenancy visits and recruiting additional in-house legal support, according to the council.

The council has, however, also noted a net favourable variance of £25,000 with housing which it stated was due primarily to savings on staff costs from vacant posts.

The council has claimed it has been forced to introduce a tough savings plan to help battle rising costs and demands on services due to the cost-of-living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation rates, pay awards, and uncertainty over Government funding.

Chesterfield Borough Council was asked for a statement regarding concerns about the costly number of empty council properties but at the time of publication it had not yet provided a comment.