Campaigners objecting to massive housing development near Derbyshire villages to hold public protest

Bolsover District Council is considering Waystone Ltd’s planning application for a 24 hectare, mixed development of employment land with approximately 1,800 residential dwellings and other community and commercial facilities called Clowne Garden Village.

And after many residents from Clowne and nearby Barlborough have raised concerns about the possible impact on highways, drainage, flooding, and existing services such as schools and healthcare, as well as the potential loss of countryside and the impact on wildlife, a public protest has been organised.

The demonstration is due to take place outside Bolsover District Council’s offices, at The Arc, on High Street, in Clowne, before 10am, on August 2, when a full council meeting is scheduled to start.

The view of the proposed site from Hickinwood Lane, Clowne.

Concerned Clowne resident Natalie Hoy, who is a Derbyshire County Councillor representing Barlborough and Clowne, stated in a letter to the district council: “The Clowne Garden Village proposal will impact greatly on Clowne and Barlborough, both settlements will lose their identity, character and heritage.

“The proposal clearly highlights the development comes above community. It is unsustainable and damaging to the existing communities and their heritage.

“I have strong concerns with the proposals that have been put forward. This proposal will increase pressure on existing infrastructure, on schools, medical facilities, broadband, water, sewage, power and roads.

“The developer’s proposal to ‘bus children to nearby schools’ is completely unacceptable and will have a negative impact on these children and families. They will not be inclusive to the local community.

Clowne Garden Village site map from the initial planning application in 2017. Image taken from planning document.

“The loss of wildlife, green open space, light pollution will have a negative impact on residents in Clowne. With very little green infrastructure left, in what was once a rural community village.”

Residents from the nearby villages of Clowne and Barlborough have raised similar concerns at three public consultation events and with letters to the council about plans to develop the site on greenfield land north of Clowne, including part of the village centre off Hickinwood Lane.

Despite the consultation period formally coming to a close, the council has stated that it is still willing to consider any further submitted letters before the matter goes before a planning committee for a decision at a later time.

Council Chief Executive Karen Hanson has stated the council’s priority is ‘communities and safe and happy places to live’ and she added that the council will do everything it can in terms of its planning responsibilities.

Bolsover District Council\'S Chief Executive Karen Hanson

Planning Policy Manager Chris McKinney, of Bolsover District Council, explained the council has to meet housing and affordable housing targets because of growing demand and shortages and there is a strategy to expand Clowne.

Fellow Planning Manager Sarah Kay stressed there will be assessments on possible impacts from the development including transport, drainage, flooding and any strain on existing services, and Waystone will have to consider how it can mitigate these issues.

The residential, commercial and mixed-use plans have also included suggestions for a possible new primary school, retirement village, a neighbourhood centre, a hotel, a restaurant, job creation, health and care provision and support for educational and recreational uses with a green infrastructure.

Residents have also complained that the proposed site is on greenfield land that had inlcuded an area that was formerly subject to Green Belt protection.

Derbyshire County Councillor Natalie Hoy

However, Mr McKinney explained that following a review “exceptional circumstances” were cited allowing the removal of this area from Green Belt preservation.

Waystone and the council have also been consulting with National England, the Coal Authority, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, the Environment Agency, Highways England, Yorkshire Water, Derbyshire County Council and others.

Waystone has claimed there has been support for the plans and for the potential for economic growth, jobs and facilities.

