A number of prominent Chesterfield town centre buildings have been transformed into residential properties in recent months – with plans to convert several more vacant sites also being submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC).

The redevelopment of Burlington House has taken place, after CBC approved plans from ALB Group to create 36 new homes in the vacant first and second floors of the Burlington Street building back in July 2022.

ALB Group bought the four-storey, 37,000 sq ft building for a seven-figure sum in 2020. Speaking previously to the Derbyshire Times, ALB Group said they were delighted to be able to bring the upper floors back into use in a way which enhances the town centre, providing quality, hi-spec apartments for those seeking town centre living and convenience.

A number of new apartments have been created on Burlington Street.

87 New Square is another town centre building to have recently been renovated. Leverton Investments revamped the property to create nine desirable residences - including two penthouses - for the rental market.

Residents moved in at the start of this month, paying £825 in rent per month for the smallest apartment, and up to £1,500 for the penthouse with a roof terrace.

The firm’s director, Marcus Leverton, said it had taken “six years of blood, sweat and tears to get it to this stage” and “breathe a new lease of life into one of the most beautiful buildings in Chesterfield.”

Marcus also called for more developments of this kind to take place, helping to bring vacant properties across the town back into use. He told the Derbyshire Times last month: “It pains me to walk around Chesterfield town centre and see so many buildings that are starting to fall into a state of dilapidation.

Plans have been submitted to turn this former chapel into a series of flats.

“We’ve done our bit with this one and hopefully other people will invest. Once you get residents into the town centre there will be a need for more shops, more pubs and it will start to stimulate again. People have got to invest in it or it won’t happen.”

Chesterfield and District Civic Society has voiced its support for creating new living spaces in the town centre - helping to boost trade for Chesterfield’s retail and hospitality businesses.

The Society's Chairman, Howard Borrell, recently viewed the now completed New Square development and praised the “high standard and quality of the Leverton UK conversion and how it will blend, very sympathetically, with its surroundings.”

He added: “Another development, on Burlington Street, will also be an asset to the town's housing mix. A much more modern design that, again, looks appropriate for its location.

Marcus Leverton was behind the transformation of 87 New Square.

“There is still room for further accommodation growth but it's very important that the high build and space standards are maintained and that each application takes into account the predominant style in the area of proposed build.

“It's hoped that the new developments will have a strong take-up and bring a new vibrancy to a town centre that can only benefit from increased footfall that will aid both the retail and night time sectors.”

There is certainly a precedent for the type of redevelopment that Howard and Marcus have called for - with two projects transforming some of the town’s old court buildings into residential properties.

The former Magistrates Court, positioned between Rose Hill and West Bars, was renamed Knightsbridge Court when it opened back in April 2022.

Knightsbridge Court is one of a number of prominent, vacant buildings in Chesterfield to have been turned into residential space.

It was bought by Nottingham-based firm ARC Vantage in 2019 following a deal by Innes England. The building had been empty for a number of years prior to redevelopment, and had also become a target for vandalism

It took around 18 months to convert the building into 30 apartments, which ranged in price from £117,000 to £214,000.

The old County Court building on St Mary’s Gate building, which had stood vacant for around five years, was also turned into 14 apartments by Grindleford-based County Developments (Bakewell) Ltd back in 2021.

A number of developments are currently in the pipeline across the town centre - including the conversion of the former Primitive Methodist Chapel on Holywell Street.

The church dates from 1881 and, in previous lives, had been in use as both a YMCA and a nightclub. Conditional permission was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council, allowing for nine apartments to be created inside the building.

Another application, made to the council at the end of February, is seeking consent to knock down buildings at Trident House on Park Road, close to Queens Park and Ravenside Retail Park. If permission is granted, an apartment block containing 15 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom flats will be constructed on the site.

The 17th century property at 87 New Square has been restored to its former glory during a six-year renovation project.

Plans were lodged in August 2023 to convert the first and second floors of 24-26 Knifesmithgate, building two apartments. The Dolled Up beauty salon formerly traded on the ground floor of the property.

Developers were also granted conditional planning permission in September 2022 to create four new apartments in the first and second floors of the mock Tudor building at 43 Knifesmithgate - and promised to ensure that the ‘distinctive’ streetscape of the area was not impacted.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We want Chesterfield to be the vibrant place where people come to shop, socialise, work and live – as part of this ambition we recognise there is a need to provide good quality accommodation in the town centre. Conversions like some of the ones we have seen in recent months can help protect historic buildings, make use of underused spaces, and will provide more customers for local businesses. But there must be a balanced approach to providing housing in the town centre.