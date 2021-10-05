Calls for councillor to resign over tweet

North East Derbyshire District Council confirmed that a formal complaint has been made to the authority’s monitoring officer.

The calls come after Dronfield town councillor Victoria Kirk retweeted the video entitled ‘Life in a Northern Town’, which portrays members of the Asian community in a negative light.

Reacting on Twitter, North East Derbyshire district councillor Ross Shipman commented: “It’s disgusting we still have elected councillors in 2021, regurgitating the same divisive and hateful rhetoric as Enoch Powell. She must resign.”

Fraser Wakerley, chairman of North Derbyshire Conservative Federation, said: “Following receipt of a complaint, the Conservative Party has immediately suspended a Dronfield town councillor. An investigation will now be undertaken.”

