Changes include the strapline – Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle - emphasising the need for behavioural change, revisited themes, which now include a focus on tackling pollution and a new monitoring and reporting approach which will aid transparency and cohesiveness.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Cllr Stephen Pickering, said “Climate Change is an important issue for the Council and the updated Climate Change Strategy reflects this, demonstrating our commitment to fight the negative impacts of the climate change, cut our CO2 emissions and enhance the biodiversity of our District for the benefit of everyone.”

Anne Thoday, a group member of Climate Action North East Derbyshire, added “We are pleased to see NEDDC remain committed to taking positive action to mitigate Climate Change and engage with us on its revised Strategy. We look forward to seeing the Council’s actions which benefit our environment, communities and businesses.”

The Climate Change Strategy 2024 – 2030 will be underpinned by the Climate Change Action Plan which is currently being developed and, once completed, will be published on our website.