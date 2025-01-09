Budget savings proposals referred by cabinet for scrutiny

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of new budget savings proposals are to be considered further by Derbyshire County Council following a meeting of the authority’s Cabinet today (Thurs 9 Jan).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a discussion, Cabinet has referred the budget savings proposals included in the report Cabinet agenda (item 14 – Budget Savings Proposals 2025/26 to 2029/30) to the council’s Improvement and Scrutiny Committee – Resources, which will consider them when it meets on Monday 13 January.

The budget savings proposals are included in the report which details the council’s financial position and could, if agreed, save the authority millions of pounds and support the setting of a balanced budget for 2025-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In common with authorities across the country, the council continues to face budgetary pressures far greater than experienced before, due to factors beyond its control. These include pay and price inflation and rising demand for services, particularly in adults and children’s social care.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

As well as a current forecast overspend for 2024-25 (the current financial year) of £28.1m, the council has a predicted shortfall in its budget for the year ahead (2025-26) of £18.6m which has resulted in the new savings proposals being put forward.

The council is legally required to set a balanced budget in advance of the beginning of each financial year.

The new savings proposals follow a significant savings plan for 2024-25 which is on track to achieve its target of £31.9m by the end of this financial year (31 March 25) and will continue to deliver a further £18.9m of savings in 2025-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council Leader Councillor Barry Lewis said: “We have been very open about the pressures on our budget and despite a lot of hard work these pressures continue to mount due to costs and demand which are simply beyond our control.

“However, the solid savings plan we put in place at the beginning of 2024 is on track to achieve its target and we are in a better position now than we were this time last year.

“We are continuing to build on the hard work and detailed planning to ensure we set a balanced budget for the year ahead and we are confident the new savings proposals will contribute to ensuring our finances are on track.

“We continue to focus on the most effective ways we can identify and deliver savings, as well as looking at ways to reduce the increasing pressures on our budget. This includes looking closely at changing the way we work overall as a council and fundamentally changing our operating model, striving to work as One Council and bringing functions together as well as challenging all expenditure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As with all councils, huge pressures continue around adults and children’s social care but we are doing all we can to ensure those who need our support will continue to receive it in future.”

Measures currently in place to bring expenditure under control include:

· vacancy management including pausing recruitment where appropriate

· reviewing vacant posts and freezing or deleting them where appropriate

· reviewing the use of agency workers to reduce costs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· reducing expenditure on procurement to only spend money on essential areas.

A cross-party Budget Commission has also been set up and a review of the council’s whole operating model is underway to ensure the authority is working as effectively as it can and is considering all available opportunities to reduce costs through rationalisation and improvement.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Budget, Councillor Simon Spencer, said: “Challenging times remain for this authority and councils across the country and we are working hard to find ways to tackle the pressures which continue to mount on our vital services.

“We remain confident that our careful planning and hard work across all departments will ensure we balance the books. Every penny spent is being scrutinised and we are developing new ways of working that will ensure we are operating in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following its meeting on 13 January, the Improvement and Scrutiny Committee – Resources will provide feedback to Cabinet on the report which includes the budget savings proposals, which will be incorporated in the budget-setting report to be considered by Cabinet at its meeting on Thursday 30 January.

The council’s budget will then be considered and set by Full Council when it meets on Wednesday 12 February.

Many of the new savings proposals, if it is agreed for them to go forward, will be subject to further Cabinet reports and then followed by appropriate public engagement or public consultation before any final decisions are made.