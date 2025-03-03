Briefing session to be held for potential election candidates

Interested candidates and agents for the Derbyshire County Council election in May 2025 are invited to a briefing session on Tuesday 18 March.

The briefing session will take place at Chesterfield Town Hall, between 6pm and 7pm.

At the session candidates and agents will be able to learn more about the nomination process and key information ahead of the election.

The briefing session will be held at Chesterfield Town Hall for interested candidates and agents in the eight seats that Chesterfield Borough Council will be administering elections for.

Interested candidates and agents do not need to register for the events and can just turn up on the evening to ask any questions they may have. They will also be able to collect Nomination papers during the evening if required.

Please note that this briefing session is only for interested candidates and agents in the eight seats that Chesterfield Borough Council will be administering elections for. The Divisions are:

Brimington

Dunston

Hasland and Rother

Linacre and Loundsley Green

Spire

Staveley

Staveley North and Whittington

Walton, Brampton and Boythorpe