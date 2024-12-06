Bolsover District Council approves new housing strategy to boost growth and quality
The strategy focuses on the following four key priorities and will run from 2024 to 2029:
Priority 1 – Providing Good Quality Housing.
Priority 2 – Enabling Housing Growth.
Priority 3 – Supporting Vulnerable and Disadvantaged People
Priority 4 – Maintaining and improving property and housing management standards and ensuring that standards and living conditions in the district contribute towards better health outcomes for all.
A major part of the new strategy is the provision and variety of housing. Together with Chesterfield Borough Council, the Council commissioned a Local Housing Needs Assessment that considers the overall need for housing, the different types of homes and the need for affordable housing.
Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Sandra Peake said, “As a landlord we want to build more Council housing for people to be able to live in an area they want to. But our resources are limited, so having a strategy of this nature provides us with a framework to work with developers and partners to secure potential external funding for housing related projects and will help us improve property and housing management standards overall.
“The work we have done over the past five years has shown we are committed to provide good quality, modern homes for people and we want every resident to be able to live in a warm, safe home that suits their needs and lifestyles. This revised housing strategy sets out our current strategic priorities and will guide our collective efforts over the next five years."
Since 2019, the Council has built hundreds of new council properties and invested nearly £20million into refurbishing and modernising its Independent Living Schemes for older people and they are committed to working with partners to build upon this success.