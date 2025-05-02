Bank holiday bin collection update issued for North East Derbyshire residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East Derbyshire District Council has updated residents on changes to their usual bin collections over the bank holiday weekend.

North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) have announced changes to their usual bin collection schedules over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

A NEDDC spokesperson said: “There will be no bin collection this bank holiday Monday.”

For those in the north of the district, burgundy and green bin collections will resume one day later on Tuesday, May 6.

In the south of the area covered by NEDDC, black bin collections will also start again on Tuesday, May 6.