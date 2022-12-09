Balloons and sky lanterns pose a risk to buildings, dry standing crops, forestry, hay and straw stacks as well as wildlife habitats. Also, once balloons and sky lanterns have come to the end of their use, they leave behind litter.

Over the past few years, the council has received a number of requests and complaints from the public relating to sky lanterns and balloons in relation to the impact they have on the environment.

The Executive agreed the recommendation to introduce the Charter after they received a report prepared by the Climate Change and Communities Scrutiny Committee.

Bolsover District Council has agreed to introduce a Charter banning the use of sky lanterns and helium balloons on council-owned land.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said “Bolsover District is a rural area with a diverse mix of wildlife, which we want to protect. Deflated balloons and balloon and sky lantern fragments are commonly mistaken for food by wildlife, and the strings used to tether balloons have also been known to cause danger to animals.

“We appreciate that this activity is sometimes undertaken to commemorate a loved one, but there are other alternative options like planting a tree which not only provides a place to reflect, but also gives back to the environment.”

Once produced, the Charter will be monitored for 12-months with a further report back to Council on its impact and any actions taken.