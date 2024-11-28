Derbyshire residents will benefit from free parking in another part of the county during December – while Chesterfield Borough Council has opted not to introduce any similar scheme for the festive season.

An early Christmas present has been announced for shoppers in Erewash – with free Saturday parking during December.

The £4 fee for more than three hours of parking, plus the £1.50 charge for shorter stays, will be scrapped from 10.00am in all of

Erewash Borough Council’s (EBC) car parks – with charges only continuing to apply at Long Eaton’s train station.

Visitors will be able to park for free after 10.00am at council-owned car parks in Erewash on Saturdays throughout December.

The first of the free Saturdays is on December 7 – followed by payments being waived on the 14th and 21st.

Car users hoping to grab post-Christmas bargains on Saturday, December 28 will also benefit.

Councillor Curtis Howard, EBC’s lead member for town centres, regeneration and planning, said: “Last Christmas we only had a few car parks where charges were waived.

“This time around the council is determined to give our town centre businesses a bigger festive boost.

“It means residents can save money while supporting our terrific local shops on what are traditionally the busiest days of the year.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council has also announced that their pay-and-display car parks will be free to use after 2.00pm, every day throughout December – in an effort to boost the local economy.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC), however, has confirmed that it has no plans for parking discounts in the biggest retail centre for the north of the county.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, CBC’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We offer a range of discounted parking options and various flexible parking permits that offer parking at a reduced rate all year round.

“Residents and visitors can access a diverse range of parking facilities across the town, with safe and secure car parks covered by an extensive network of CCTV cameras.

“Income from our car parks supports the delivery of services to Chesterfield residents, tenants, businesses and visitors – including services which help the most vulnerable people in our community.

“Supporting our town centre businesses over the festive season – while providing memorable experiences for residents to enjoy together – is at the heart of our Christmas programme, with a wide range of events and activities for people to enjoy across Chesterfield.”