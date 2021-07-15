Chesterfield Council cabinet members are now set to discuss the plans – which could see work begin next year.

Proposals include relocating stalls in New Square and on Low Pavement to a single site of 100 stalls on Market Square, in a bid to “create a more defined and vibrant market area”.

New Square would be remodelled as a “flexible events space”, while the ground will be upgraded “to improve the quality while also making it more accessible for people dependent on wheelchairs, pushchairs, or mobility aids”.

The plans also include brighter, more flexible stalls with better lighting and digital connectivity, as well as new seating areas and landscaping.

The council said the proposals would give “greater prominence” to the Market Hall and the town pump, which is currently obscured, by opening-up the public space in these areas.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, council’s cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: “Like towns everywhere, Chesterfield must address the challenges that the rise in online shopping presents to the future sustainability of our town centre, a trend that has been further worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The council recognises the need to invest now to make sure Chesterfield town centre remains modern, vibrant, and relevant.

“As the heart and soul of our town centre, we must do all we can to ensure Chesterfield Market continues to prosper in the modern world, as a destination of choice for traders, residents, and visitors.

“The council’s ambitious plans lay down a new vision for Chesterfield Market and have been drawn up following a first round of consultation with local market traders, town centre businesses and residents.”

The draft Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield Vision Master Plan, drawn up following consultation with traders, businesses and residents, will go before councillors on July 20.

If approved, the scheme will be subject to further consultation from August 2-September 12, before delivery plans are finalised – with initial work set to begin early 2022.

The council has already secured £1.15 million funding towards the scheme, with more being sought from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

