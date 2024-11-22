Amber Valley Borough Local Plan examination in public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following on from the Submission of the Amber Valley Borough Local Plan to the Secretary of State on 29 July 2024:

Planning Inspector’s, Alison Partington BA (Hons) MA MRTPI and Anne Jordon BA (Hons) MRTPI have been appointed to conduct an independent examination into the soundness and legal compliance of the Amber Valley Borough Local Plan.

Part of the examination process will involve hearing sessions where those invited by the appointed Planning Inspectors will have the opportunity to respond to matters, issues and questions (MIQs) raised by the Inspectors. Whilst the hearing sessions are open to the public to attend, only those invited to participate may speak at them.

The Planning Inspectors have now issued the draft hearings programme which can be found below and on the Borough Council’s website using the following link: www.ambervalley.gov.uk/localplanhearing

Week 1 – commencing 9:30am on Tuesday 10 December 2024

Week 2 – commencing 9:30am on Tuesday 17 December 2024

Hearing sessions will be held at: - Council Chamber, Ripley Town Hall, Market Place, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3BT

All information relating to the Examination in Public can be found on the Borough Council’s website at: www.ambervalley.gov.uk/localplanexamination or by contacting the Programme Officer – Miny Schofield via email at [email protected] or by telephone on 07799 724690