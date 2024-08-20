Almost 200 companion bus passes issued by Derbyshire County Council so far

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council’s innovative Gold Card companion pass is making great progress as 198 disabled gold card holders have successfully applied for and been issued with one.

Derbyshire County Council’s Gold Card currently allows the card holder to travel free on local buses throughout England from 9.30am up to 11pm weekdays, and at any time during weekends and on bank holidays. With a Gold Card companion pass another person can also travel for free with the eligible disabled person at those times.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, says: “We’re pleased that almost 200 disabled Gold Card holders have successfully applied for a companion pass so far and that they are now able to travel with someone else at no cost for both of them.

“The numbers are really encouraging as we only launched this new scheme a few months ago. But there is still time to apply for a companion pass if you are eligible.

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels

“We’re eager to make public transport accessible to as many people as possible and we are pleased that we can offer a free travel card that allows a companion or carer to travel with those that need it.”

To qualify for a Gold Card companion pass, disabled Gold Card holders need to provide the following information:

• Certificate of Vision Impairment (CVI) stating that the Gold Card holder is blind,• Personal Independence Payment (PIP) award letter confirming that you receive 12 points for the 'moving around' activity,• letter from a medical professional confirming the details and severity of your walking or learning disability,• an education health and care plan (EHCP) - must confirm type and severity of learning or walking disability.

For further details on the Gold Card companion pass, including a full list of criteria, please visit derbyshire.gov.uk/gold. Residents who already have a Gold Card and want to add a companion pass have to contact their borough or district council. Residents without a Gold Card who wish to apply for a Gold Card companion pass need to apply through the council website at derbyshire.gov.uk/gold.

The companion pass does not include travel in the city of Derby or in other council areas. Gold Card holders can also travel free-of-charge from 9.30am Monday to Friday or anytime at weekends on Derbyshire Connect Dial-a-Bus 'shopping' buses and Derbyshire on Demand service.