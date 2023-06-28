A number of busy A-roads will be fully or partially closed across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the coming weeks.

Each summer, with help from district and borough councils, Derbyshire County Council (DCC) carries out a maintenance programme on all the dual carriageways in the county.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, emptying the gullies and drains, making any road repairs needed, and any other bits of maintenance work that needs carrying out.

The district and borough councils will be picking up any litter at the side of the road or in the central reservation.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “Once a year we give all our dual carriageways a ‘spring’ clean. We used to do this in the spring, but now we don’t start until July so that we are kinder to nature. By letting the grass grow a bit longer and giving some species longer to flower or seed we’re helping give our local environment and wildlife a boost.

“By working together with different teams and our district and borough council partners, we can work faster and reduce our impact on those travelling.

“Most of the dual carriageways will only have lane closures, but we will need to fully close some of them to enable the work to be carried out safely. Where this is the case, we’ll be sure to work as quickly as possible. I’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

The full list of when every dual carriageway will be closed, or impacted by lane closures, can be found below.

1 . A617 Heath On Saturday, July 8, the A617 between Heath and Temple Normanton will be closed from 6.00am to 6.00pm.

2 . A617 Chesterfield On Sunday, July 9, the A617 between the Horns Bridge Roundabout and Temple Normanton will shut from 6.00am until 6.00pm.

3 . Doe Lea dual carriageway There will be lane closures on the Doe Lea dual carriageway between 8.00pm on Thursday, July 13 and 6.00am on Friday, July 14.

4 . A6135/A616 Barlborough There will be lane closures along the A6135/A616 at Barlborough between 8.00pm on Thursday, July 13 and 6.00am on Friday, July 14.