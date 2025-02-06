200-year-old former Derbyshire pub set to be turned into a convenience store and flats

A 200-year-old former Derbyshire pub is set to be turned into a convenience store and flats after years in limbo, including it ceasing to serve as a community watering hole.

The plans, submitted by an applicant which has been entirely redacted from papers submitted to Erewash Borough Council, would see the former Bulls Head pub in Little Hallam Hill, Ilkeston, turned into a shop and five flats.

Erewash Borough Council planners have recommended the plans for approval at a meeting on Wednesday, February 12, with councillors to make the final decision.

The new set of plans come two years after plans from Ranavaya Properties were approved at appeal to turn the pub into a shop and three flats.

Planning officials say the principle of a retail unit on the site has been approved at appeal and that homes on the plot are acceptable.

Borough councillors had rejected the scheme because of the building’s designation as an asset of community value – having operated as a pub since the late 17th century.

Government planning inspector TJ Burnham found the former pub had been marketed for potential use as a micropub but with no interest registered from prospective buyers, so could cease its long-term use.

If approved, the new plans would include an extension to form a 185 square metre retail unit, to be used as a “convenience store” and that the upper floors of the pub would be converted into three flats and an unfinished two-storey extension to the rear would be turned into two flats.

They write that use of the shop would be limited to 6am to 10pm opening hours in order to protect the amenity of surrounding residents, and that 15 parking spaces would be created on the site.

In a report to be discussed next week they write: “It is considered that the retail proposals would not cause an unacceptable harm on residential amenity for the flats.

“The retail proposal would not have a materially different impact on neighbours than the former pub use, which could lawfully resume without planning limitations on its hours of use.

“However, as discussed above, there is a need to restrict the hours of use of the shop to protect the future residents of the site, which will have the effect of reducing the impact of the site on neighbours when compared with a lawful resumption of the pub use.”