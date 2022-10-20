16 homes to be demolished and 70 properties built on North East Derbyshire site

The application by Rykneld Homes to demolish 16 existing homes and build 70 properties on land off Whiteleas Avenue was approved by North East Derbyshire District Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday, October 18.

Fifty per cent of the homes will be affordable, with 39 per cent rented and 11 per cent shared ownership, while the remainder of the properties will be sold on the open market.

In 2018 demolition works were carried out at the site, with 41 dwellings cleared to make way for future new development.

Speaking in the meeting, architect George Warner, of RG+P Ltd, said: “The principle of development on the land was established with the granted demolition works back in 2018.

“Following the loss of housing stock on this valuable brownfield site, the proposed regeneration will provide a carefully considered mix tenure of both affordable and open market dwellings.

“Thirty five much-needed affordable homes will contribute 15 per cent towards the 236 additional affordable dwellings required annually by the local authority.”

He continued: “The development will complement the recently completed external wall insulation works at surrounding properties along Whiteleas Avenue and on completion create a vibrant new residential destination within the village.

The original application had been for 72 homes, however the flood authority raised concerns about the potential flooding close to a culvert on the site, and the plans were reduced by two houses to mitigate this issue.

“Care has been taken throughout the design process to ensure the dwellings respect the existing urban grain, a key focus being successful integration within the surrounding context in terms of scale, layout and materiality.”

The homes will be a mixture of two, three and four bedded dwellings, including bungalows, as well as associated parking.

