Council ‘street drinker’ concerns over Derbyshire shop’s late-night alcohol licence bid

Council officials fear a Derbyshire shop being allowed to sell alcohol later than surrounding pubs could worsen anti-social behaviour from “street drinkers and underage children”

Erewash Borough Council is to hold a licensing hearing on Thursday, May 29, into a premises licence for a proposed new off-licence in South Street, Ilkeston, close to the White Lion Square roundabout.

The shop is not yet open, a report for the meeting details, with Carolyn Singleton, the borough council’s licensing manager, concerned that existing issues would worsen if it is allowed to sell alcohol for the time periods it has applied for.

Iyamperumal Vivekanathan, the owner of the off-licence, wants to be able to sell alcohol until midnight on Sunday through to Wednesday and until 3am on Thursday through to Saturday.

The proposed off-licence would be houses in the former animal rehoming charity shop in South Street, Ilkeston.

The police have not objected but have proposed a vast slew of standard conditions that would apply to this type of shop.

It has been detailed that the police have agreed with the applicant to reduce these hours to midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ms Singleton, on behalf of the borough council, details that the Tesco Extra in Rutland Street closes at midnight “due to the outweighing anti-social behaviour and crime that an open premises can attract late at night”.

Meanwhile, the Ilkeston Nutbrook Service Station in Derby Road does not sell alcohol, the Asda Garage in Heanor Road closes at 10pm, the Morrisons in Nottingham Road closes at 10pm and the Sada in Nottingham Road closes at 10pm.

She details: “There are currently four independent off-licences and two further applications for off-licences pending in the town centre.

“Granting a premises licence to operate in the late-night economy could encourage a precedent, and for these licence holders to apply to extend their current hours to capitalise on this market.

“A major concern for the licensing authority is that the premises intends to capture customers leaving the on-licensed premises in the area (pubs, bars, clubs) as this will be the only footfall at this time of night.”

“The level of police incidents between the hours of 11pm and 1am may not currently be at its highest levels, however, we do not currently have off-licensed premises operating in the town centre in the late-night economy.

“Having one or more of these operating in the late-night economy there will inevitably increase the crime and disorder and anti-social behaviour.

She says the applied hours should be reduced to 11pm every day of the week.

The applicant could not be reached for comment.