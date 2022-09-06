Council spends £700k on affordable homes in Bolsover to meet critical housing need

Bolsover District Council has agreed to buy four two bed semi-detached houses and two three bed semi-detached houses at the Glapwell Nurseries site from developer Meadow View Homes Ltd.

The combined purchases set the authority back £696k, excluding fees and stamp duty, however Councillor Clive Moesby pointed out in a meeting of the council’s executive on Monday, September 5, that while he recognised the need for more affordable housing, the sum had not been budgeted for within the Capital Programme or Housing Revenue Account.

The member for finance raised concerns that the consequence of making such a purchase without budgeting for it could affect the council’s 30-year business plan.

Six affordable homes have been purchased to meet Bolsover district’s critical need for social housing, despite not being budgeted for in the long term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy leader Councillor Duncan McGregor commented that he saw the purchase as an ‘opportunity’, stating: “There are a lot of people waiting for accommodation, it’s sorely needed to be quite honest.”

Member for housing Councillor Sandra Peake added that the council could not predict what would happen in the future, and things could change in the next 15 years.

She commented: “I think we have got to think about the here and now, our waiting lists are getting longer and longer.”