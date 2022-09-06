Council spends £700k on affordable homes in Bolsover to meet critical housing need
Six affordable homes have been purchased to meet Bolsover district’s critical need for social housing, despite not being budgeted for in the long term.
Bolsover District Council has agreed to buy four two bed semi-detached houses and two three bed semi-detached houses at the Glapwell Nurseries site from developer Meadow View Homes Ltd.
The combined purchases set the authority back £696k, excluding fees and stamp duty, however Councillor Clive Moesby pointed out in a meeting of the council’s executive on Monday, September 5, that while he recognised the need for more affordable housing, the sum had not been budgeted for within the Capital Programme or Housing Revenue Account.
The member for finance raised concerns that the consequence of making such a purchase without budgeting for it could affect the council’s 30-year business plan.
Most Popular
-
1
Mobile speed cameras locations September 2022: Including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Derby and High Peak
-
2
Travellers moved on from illegal camp in Derbyshire village – after allegedly breaking into site
-
3
New barbecue food shop in Chesterfield is opened by couple who launched takeaway business at home during lockdown
-
4
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office warns of torrential rain and lightning
-
5
Police bid to trace man in connection with alleged assault in Derbyshire village
Deputy leader Councillor Duncan McGregor commented that he saw the purchase as an ‘opportunity’, stating: “There are a lot of people waiting for accommodation, it’s sorely needed to be quite honest.”
Member for housing Councillor Sandra Peake added that the council could not predict what would happen in the future, and things could change in the next 15 years.
She commented: “I think we have got to think about the here and now, our waiting lists are getting longer and longer.”
The homes form part of a development of 64 properties on the site off Glapwell Lane.