Council seeks operator to run new bus service between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Holymoorside

Derbyshire County Council is searching for an operator to run a new bus service replacing parts of the old 170 route – with hopes that buses could be running between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Holymoorside once again by the end of next week.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) is searching for a bus operator to run a new service, the 84. This route will run between Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Spital, Chesterfield town centre, Chatsworth Road and Holymoorside.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Any bus operators interested are asked to respond to the council by 1.00pm on Friday, April 4 with their price for running this service.

“It is hoped that the new service will be operational as soon as possible, and by the end of next week at the latest.

“This new service will pick up the parts that the former Hulleys 170 service used to call at, but the new 170 no longer does.”