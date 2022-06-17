Council issues statement after residents voice frustration over ‘no notice’ road closure in Clay Cross

Bridge Street, in Clay Cross, was shut to the junction with Harris Way on Saturday, June 11.

The closure was said to cause ‘utter chaos’ in the area as the closure continued through to Furnace Hill Road.

Some residents were quick to condemn the decision after allegedly being given no prior notice of the roadworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many resident voiced their frustration over an alleged 'no notice' closure of Bridge Street, Clay Cross

One said: “Great to be told that Bridge Street, Clay Cross is closed. Traffic lights everywhere, utter chaos. Great planning guys.”

Another added: “I agree no notice and gridlocked! Derbyshire County Council planning at its best!"

However a third person disagreed in part, stating that notice had been on the One Network website since April but that “it specifies April 18 to July 10 no exact date given.”

Derbyshire County Council has now spoken out on the matter.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the recent surface dressing works,” a spokesperson for the authority said.

"The contractor did letter drops and posted advanced warning signage in the area but we will continue to reiterate the need to inform residents and businesses of any road closures or disruptions in the future.”