Council introduces new Nuisance Vehicle PSPO
Bolsover District Council is set to become the first authority in Derbyshire to introduce a Nuisance Vehicle Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).
The PSPO will come into force across Bolsover District before Thursday 28 September and will have a number of stipulations prohibiting any person from participating in or being a spectator in things like a car cruising event, performing stunts or playing loud music causing a nuisance.
From December 2022 to May 2023, the council and police received 201 calls relating to nuisance vehicles, with problem hot spots centred around Shirebrook, Bolsover and Shuttlewood and South Normanton and Pinxton.
This prompted the Council to work with Derbyshire Police to undertake a six-week public consultation with:
- 93% of people saying they had experienced anti-social use of vehicles, and
- 94% supported the implementation of the PSPO.
Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Councillor Clive Moesby said, “I’m really pleased with the results from the consultation and one of the good things about it is that most areas in the District have expressed a view in favour of this PSPO being introduced.
“We are a forward looking authority and this is just another example of where we have listened to, and acted upon what our local residents have told us.”
Whilst some of the activities in the Order are covered by Section 59 Traffic Offences, it will prohibit any person from participating in or being a spectator of a car cruising event including activities such as performing stunts using a motor vehicle or causing or allowing loud amplified music, or other loud noise to be emitted from a motor vehicle or from a portable device, that causes a nuisance.
It will also give the Council and Police the power to issue £100 on the spot fines and tackle bystanders and organisers of any illegal meets.
Councillor Moesby added, “Anti-social behaviour, whatever form it takes, causes problems to residents and our message is clear – it will not be tolerated. I would however like to point out that the PSPO is not about penalising law-abiding car enthusiasts who attend legal events, but those who are driving irresponsibly and causing a danger to others.”