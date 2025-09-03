Council forced to retake decision on Derbyshire adult education centres after administrative error

Derbyshire County Council has issued an apology after admitting an administrative error.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision to declare five buildings surplus to need for Derbyshire’s Adult Education service, following reduction in government grant, was taken again yesterday, Tuesday, September 2.

The original decision to axe the education centres, including Derbyshire Eco Centre, near Wirksworth, which has been at the heart of a campaign, as well as Ashbourne Adult Education Centre, Long Eaton’s Community House, Matlock’s The Ritz and the Shirebrook Adult Education Centre, was made too early due to an ‘administrative error’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers deemed that the proposed decision met the criteria of being a ‘key decision’ meaning that 28 days’ notice was required by publication in the council’s Forward Plan. The Forward Plan was published on the council’s website on 1 August 2025 and included this proposed decision.

Derbyshire County Cllr Stephen Reed Previously Talking To Protesters Concerned About The Future Of The Derbyshire Eco Centre

However, the decision was initially made on 28 August, two days before the expiry of the 28 clear days’ notice period (30 August) and so the decision was taken again on 2 September, after the expiry of the notice period.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The council would like to offer its apologies for this administrative error.”

The Reform-UK controlled council has claimed that the decision is a response to rapid changes to the grant conditions and reduced funding from the Government no longer supporting courses run from the centres, which means the service no longer needs the buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council further said that not running courses from the five buildings ‘modernises and future-proofs the whole adult education service’ and puts the council in a ‘similar position’ to other councils.

The council’s decision has been met with a strong opposition with campaigners claiming the closure of five Adult Education Centres could have ‘devastating’ impacts.

An online petition to save the Derbyshire Eco Centre in Matlock has gained 707 signatures and saw a protest in front of the county hall in July.

The decision on the future of the buildings has not yet been made, with the council claiming it has been discussing the potential closure of the buildings with employees and other users of the buildings since June.