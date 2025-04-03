Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Services on the 55 route between Chesterfield and Alfreton are set to start again from tomorrow – bringing public transport connections back for several Derbyshire villages.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that the 55 bus will restart from Friday, April 4 – with the service resuming after its former operator, Hulleys of Baslow, collapsed last week.

The 55 service, which runs from Chesterfield to Alfreton, will be run by Notts and Derby. The timetable and route will stay mainly the same as the former Hulleys 55 service, with a couple of small changes.

Chris Henning, DCC’s executive director for place, said: “I am pleased that a new operator has been found to run the 55.

A new operator has taken over the 55 route.

“We know that this service is important to all who use it to get to the shops, doctors, the hospital and for work and college. We are sure that Notts and Derby will be able to offer a reliable and punctual service.

“We thank residents and communities for their patience whilst we worked with operators to reinstate this service and we’re pleased we can now share this good news.”

Most of the service is being run on a commercial basis with the county council providing some funding to help the operator cover additional areas along the route.

Pilsley Parish Council had launched a petition last week calling for the 55 bus service to be reinstated - with the future of the route initially left uncertain after Hulleys of Baslow ceased operating.

The 55 service connects Chesterfield and Alfreton, with the route serving Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Wingerworth, Clay Cross, North Wingfield, Pilsley, Tibshelf, Morton, Stonebroom and Shirland.