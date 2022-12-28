Council announces new dates for bin collections across Chesterfield before New Year

All bin collections in Chesterfield will be moved by one day until the end of the year, with additional changes between Sunday, January 1 and Friday, January 6.

If your bin should be collected on December 28, collection will now take place on December 29. If you would expect your bin to be collected on December 29, collection will be on December 30. All collections from December 30, will now take place the following day.

No bins will be collected on Sunday, January 1 and Tuesday, January 2. Collections between January 3 and January 6 will be delayed by one day. If you expect your bin to be taken on January 2, it will now be collected on January 3.

