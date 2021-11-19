Consultation on future of Derbyshire care homes is launched

The Spinney in Brimington is one of the care homes under threat.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet agreed to run the consultation from Monday (November 22) until February 14 next year regarding the following council-owned properties –

Ladycross House, Sandiacre Beechcroft, West Hallam East Clune, Clowne (including East Clune Day Centre) Holmlea, Tibshelf The Spinney, Brimington Goyt Valley House, New Mills Gernon Manor, Bakewell

There was public outcry last year when the authority initially proposed closing the homes, saying in order to make them fit for purpose major repairs were needed, including replacing boilers, heating systems, refitting kitchens and bathrooms, roofing works and installing sprinkler systems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council gave the homes a stay of execution in June 2020, but announced earlier this month that the homes were once again under threat.

The authority has outlined three potential outcomes from the consultation process –

Close the homes for up to 40 weeks and spend £27m on repairs Close the homes and move residents to other ‘local, suitable alternative provision’ Close the homes and move residents to ‘any available suitable alternative provision’

Councillor Natalie Hoy, cabinet member for adult care, said: “We will be keeping an open mind and if any other options are put forward during the consultation, including viable alternatives to put modern facilities on these sites, we will of course consider these.”

To find out more about the proposals and take part in the consultation visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/care-home-review.