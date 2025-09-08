Consultation for proposed multi-million pound resort at Derbyshire village takes place this week

A public consultation is taking place tomorrow over plans for a multi-million pound water park and resort in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover District Council announced earlier this year that it was considering plans for an indoor water park and resort, located on a site off the A619 Gapsick Lane junction outside Clowne.

The proposals were put forward by Great Wolf Resorts, and could feature a 500-plus bedroom hotel, an indoor water park and conference facilities. Leisure offerings could include mini-golf, mini-bowling, ropes course, games arcade and selection of restaurants, cafes and bars – all subject to a consultation and planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second public exhibition and consultation is taking place between 3.00pm and 8.00pm on Tuesday, September 9 at the Creswell Crags Museum and Heritage Centre (Crags Road, Welbeck, S80 3LH).

If planning permission is granted, the resort would be sited on land off the A619 Gapsick Lane junction on the outskirts of Clowne.

Residents are invited to share their views with the project team – and all attendees will receive free parking.

Great Wolf Lodge is North America’s leading brand for family resorts that offer indoor water parks, family dining and other attractions. It is hoped the proposed development in Clowne may create up to 500 jobs and attract visitors to the area with ‘day passes’ to be made available for residents so they can access facilities without having to book accommodation.