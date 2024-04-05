Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst there, he visited the village of Etwell with Heather Wheeler and spoke to local residents about their area, and to also drum up support for Ben Bradley, who is up for election in the East Midlands mayoralty race, polling day on the 2nd May.

The Conservative Party Chairman also had the opportunity to meet the Stockbrook Colts grassroots youth football team and visit Derby City Boxing Academy, a true beating heart of the local community, with excellent facilities for young people and adults alike.

He learnt about the community centred approach of the Colts from Chairman Kenny “Stockbrook” and, with Ben, take part in one of their training sessions. Amanda then introduced her colleagues to Alex Neave, founder and Head Coach at Derby City Boxing Academy, highlighting the transformational role the Academy plays for so many people across Derby.

Ben Bradley MP - Richard Holden MP - Amanda Solloway MP

Conservative Party Chairman, Richard Holden MP said: “I want to thank Heather, Amanda and Ben for welcoming me to the East Midlands and showing me around Derbyshire. They are all brilliant local MPs and are always fighting hard for their areas. It was a fantastic day and it was wonderful to see the strength of community spirit in the region.

“Both the Stockbrook Colts and Derby City Boxing Academy are brilliant examples of community led projects that make a huge difference to the lives of young people and adults in the area.

"I know that Amanda and Heather will do all they can to support these grassroots sports venues, and Ben will be an excellent champion for Derbyshire if he’s elected as the East Midlands Mayor on 2nd May.”

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and Conservative Candidate for East Midlands Mayor said: “There's loads we can deliver for Derby and Derbyshire through the new Combined Authority, and it's great to share some of those opportunities with local residents across the area.

Ben Bradley MP - Taking part in one of 'Colts FC' training sessions

"I'm a Derby lad. I know the area well. And so I'm grateful for the Party Chairman coming up and supporting our community.

“Whether it's fixing the roads with new investment, or tackling public transport issues that are really important for so many of our villages like Etwall. Or whether it's the opportunity to support community sport and help kids to learn and develop, by helping groups like Stockbrook Colts.

"As Mayor I want to help our communities thrive. That's why I'm out with colleagues like Amanda and Heather, all across the region, sharing some of that opportunity with local people.”

Amanda Solloway, MP for Derby North said: “I was delighted to welcome both Richard and Ben to Stockbrook on Tuesday to meet two brilliant community champions in Kenny and Alex.

Ben Bradley MP - Richard Holden MP - Amanda Solloway MP at Derby City Boxing Academy

"Both of their respective organisations are so important to our community in Abbey through the valuable opportunities they offer our young people.

“I know Ben has a proven track record of supporting grassroots sport in Nottingham and I am thrilled he is so keen to support our grassroots organisations here in Derby if elected on the 2nd of May.”

Heather Wheeler, MP for South Derbyshire said: “I was delighted to have our Party Chairman, Richard Holden MP, visit us in Etwall.

"Lots of members came to talk to him and then help knock on doors to introduce Ben Bradley, our East Midlands Mayoral Candidate and talk about the improvements he wants to make to our potholed roads after all this horrendous rain.”

“I welcomed the fall in Crime numbers that our Police & Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster has worked to achieve.