At the beginning of the year, Robert Cox noticed a hole in a footpath running from Linacre Road to Wardgate Way, in Chesterfield.

Mr Cox said: “The footpath passes over a small brook and the passing point has collapsed leaving a hole approximately 18 inches deep. During the day the hole was readily visible but if anyone were to use the footpath at night, it is unlit and would be very dangerous. My other concern is that the rest of the bridge could collapse into the brook with a person walking on it at the time.”

Mr Cox reported the issue to Derbyshire County Council in the first days of 2023.

After the original report the hole got bigger and deeper and there were two bits of wood in it, causing additional risk of injury.

Three weeks after his first report, Mr Cox said: “To date, I have only received an automated response from DCC. Nothing has been done to repair the footpath or to prevent people from using it. My main concern is safety – it is a path regularly in use by dog walkers and people visiting the Holme Hall shops. The danger has worsened since my original report as the hole is now bigger and deeper and there are two bits of wood in it that could also cause serious injury.”

After being contacted by the Derbyshire Times a spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We have now made this footpath safe for those using it. We will investigate what has caused the hole in the path later this week.”

