Civic society welcomes Government powers that could give new lease of life to empty buildings in Chesterfield town centre

New Government powers could be used to give empty town centre buildings in Chesterfield a fresh lease of life – with the Civic Society expressing their hopes that the scheme might be adopted here.

Vacant shops and other commercial premises will be transformed across the country as councils use new powers to revitalise their high streets – with eight more local authorities set to implement High Street Rental Auction (HSRA) powers as part of a Government scheme.

High Street Rental Auctions, introduced at the end of last year, give local councils the power to auction off leases for commercial properties that have been empty for long periods, helping bring business back to the high street and drive growth.

The Chesterfield and District Civic Society said these new powers could help revitalise the town centre if implemented in Chesterfield – with the Victoria Centre highlighted as one building that could be given a new lease of life.

The shopping centre on Knifesmithgate closed for unknown reasons at the beginning of March 2017. According to Land Registry documents, a London-based company called Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the historic property. The Derbyshire Times has previously contacted the business asking if it had any plans for the building – but no response was given. The shopping centre has stood empty since then - with no indication of any plans for the large site going forward.

Howard Borrell, the society’s chairman, said: “Chesterfield and District Civic Society welcome the recent new powers that have the potential to revive our town centre.

“High Street Rental Auctions give local councils the power to auction off leases for commercial properties that have been empty for long periods (in excess of 365 days over two years), thereby helping to bring business back to the high street.

“Locally, Barnsley, Lichfield, Bassetlaw and Mansfield have committed to implement the HSRA in order to help revitalise their town centres. In Chesterfield there are areas such as Burlington Street and the old Victoria Centre that would, almost certainly, meet the criteria; areas – if the empty properties could be brought back to life – that would have a huge positive effect on the general perception of the town centre.

“We would support Chesterfield Borough Council looking to take similar action to the early adopters of the scheme around the country in order to help add to the retail mix and bring added footfall to the centre. Of course there is a process to follow and discussions to be had but the sooner we ‘start the ball rolling’ the better.”

Chesterfield Borough Council did not comment when approached by the Derbyshire Times.