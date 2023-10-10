Chesterfield’s ‘off-grid’ households set for energy efficient boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield Borough Council, Marches Energy Agency (MEA), and E.ON Energy Solutions have joined forces to help residents to make their homes warmer and more energy efficient – after the council successfully secured over £440,000 through the Government’s Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2 (HUG2).

Grant funding will be used to help to improve the energy efficiency of at least 22 homes in the borough. Improvement measures will be dependent on the outcome of a technical survey but could include the introduction of a range of improvements from insulation and solar panels to air source heat pumps and smart heating controls. These measures can save residents money on their energy bills whilst also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The funding will be available to homeowners who do not have a mains gas heating system and where their property has a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D,E,F or G and will only be eligible if one of the following statements apply:

Homeowner lives in one of the eligible postcode areas set by the Government

A permanent member of the household receives a means tested benefit

The combined household income is below £31,000 before tax

Further details on eligibility criteria can be found on the council’s website: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/hug2

Residents living in private rented accommodation may also be eligible for support, however the landlord will be required to contribute a minimum of a third of the total cost.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We understand that it’s a difficult time for many people as the cost of living continues to rise. With funding secured through this scheme we can support homeowners in making improvements to their home to help to increase the warmth and comfort of their homes, whilst also reducing energy bills and carbon emissions.

“Despite facing significant financial pressures now and in future years, the council is committed to supporting those most in need during the cost-of-living crisis, and is doing all it can to maximise external funding opportunities like this, to help households across the borough.

“The funding will help to improve the energy performance and heating systems of off gas grid private sector homes and we will be carrying out technical surveys to make sure the most appropriate and efficient improvements can be made at each home.”

The council has already identified a number of households who are eligible for funding and MEA will be writing to them directly to advise them of the help available. Any other residents who think they may be eligible can contact MEA’s local team (Warmer Derby & Derbyshire) by emailing [email protected], calling 0800 677 1332 and selecting option 2 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) or by completing the online application form.