Chesterfield Town Hall protest planned over Supreme Court transgender ruling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A protest in opposition of a Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex will be held in Chesterfield this weekend, Derbyshire Times understands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The demonstration – at Chesterfield Town Hall on Sunday (April 27) at 1pm – has been publicised on an Instagram account belonging to transsupportchesterfield and encourages participants to “bring placards, banners, flags and friends”. The group writes “we will not be compliant”.

The post reads (SIC): “This demonstration stands in opposition of the supreme court ruling that trans women are not women. This decision was made with no legal input from our community, so let’s tell them what we think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transsupportchesterfield also “encourage” people at the event to “mask up” and “look after one another."

The event has since been shared by Derbyshire LGBT+ on Facebook.

Derbyshire Times has approached transsupportchesterfield for a comment.