Chesterfield Town Hall protest planned over Supreme Court transgender ruling
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The demonstration – at Chesterfield Town Hall on Sunday (April 27) at 1pm – has been publicised on an Instagram account belonging to transsupportchesterfield and encourages participants to “bring placards, banners, flags and friends”. The group writes “we will not be compliant”.
The post reads (SIC): “This demonstration stands in opposition of the supreme court ruling that trans women are not women. This decision was made with no legal input from our community, so let’s tell them what we think.”
Transsupportchesterfield also “encourage” people at the event to “mask up” and “look after one another."
The event has since been shared by Derbyshire LGBT+ on Facebook.
Derbyshire Times has approached transsupportchesterfield for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.