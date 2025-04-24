Chesterfield Town Hall protest planned over Supreme Court transgender ruling

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
A protest in opposition of a Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex will be held in Chesterfield this weekend, Derbyshire Times understands.

The demonstration – at Chesterfield Town Hall on Sunday (April 27) at 1pm – has been publicised on an Instagram account belonging to transsupportchesterfield and encourages participants to “bring placards, banners, flags and friends”. The group writes “we will not be compliant”.

The post reads (SIC): “This demonstration stands in opposition of the supreme court ruling that trans women are not women. This decision was made with no legal input from our community, so let’s tell them what we think.”

Transsupportchesterfield also “encourage” people at the event to “mask up” and “look after one another."

The event has since been shared by Derbyshire LGBT+ on Facebook.

Derbyshire Times has approached transsupportchesterfield for a comment.

