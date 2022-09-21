Chesterfield to host ‘International Day of Peace’ vigil with calls to 'end racism'

The Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Tony Rogers, will be joined by the Archdeacon of East Derbyshire, Karen Hamblin, to light candles and promote peace during the event today (Wednesday, September 21) at 4.30pm.

The ‘International Day of Peace’ is celebrated at events across the world and led by the United Nations, with the ringing of The Peace Bell at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Since 1981, the International Day of Peace has been dedicated to ending war and violence across the world, with the aim of world peace. Each year a particular theme is held, and this year's theme is ‘End racism. Build peace.’

Chesterfield will join events celebrating the ‘International Day of Peace’, by holding a vigil at the steps of the Town Hall.

