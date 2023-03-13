Chesterfield road resurfacing is ‘almost a work of art’ after years of complaints

Councillor Ed Fordham, who leads the Liberal Democrat group at Derbyshire County Council, wanted to celebrate the resurfacing work on Cross Street and Tennyson Avenue, which he has been complaining about for some time.

“The surface has been deteriorating and the patchwork of pothole repairs by the county council has been totally unsatisfactory,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I was elected to the county council I have raised this issue again and again on full council.

Councillor Ed Fordham, who leads the Liberal Democrat group at Derbyshire County Council, wanted to celebrate the resurfacing work on Cross Street and Tennyson Avenue, which he has been complaining about for some time.

“I have asked, begged, pleaded and yes, protested.”

The member for Loundsley Green and Newbold said after two years of complaining he was proud to see the repairs finually completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Indeed it has been done so well and to such a high standard that it is almost a work of art,” Coun Fordham commented.

“There are other roads that are as bad and in need of work and I shall be pushing for this – but there are few that were such main roads, so heavily used and outside a school where the traffic and cycling use was so high.