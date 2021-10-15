Chesterfield politician pays tribute to Tory MP Sir David Amess who has died after being stabbed at constituency surgery

Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, was stabbed during an event in his local constituency in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, southeast England (Photo by RICHARD TOWNSHEND/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images)

The attack took place at Belfair’s Methodist Church in Leigh on Sea, Essex, shortly after midday today (Friday, October 15).

Essex Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sir David, 69, was first elected to parliament in 1983 and represents Southend West in Essex. He leaves a wife and five children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who held his own own constituency surgery today, described the news as ‘shocking’.

He added: "Heartbreaking to hear that Sir David Amess has been murdered. My thoughts are with his family, his friends, his staff and all those who mourn.

“An unfailingly polite and courteous man murdered doing his job. Just awful. RIP Sir David.”

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, also paid tribute.

A tweet from the Derbyshire PCC account reads: “We are shocked and saddened by the death of Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend). Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Brendon Cox whose wife Jo Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was stabbed and shot to death days before the 2016 Brexit referendum, has described the stabbing of Sir David as "as cowardly as it gets".

He said: “Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself.

"There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets."