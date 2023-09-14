News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins given new role in Labour reshuffle

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, has been given a new role in Sir Keir Starmer’s frontbench reshuffle.
By Oliver McManus
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
The leader of the Labour Party carried out a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet and frontbench which saw a number of changes made.

Toby Perkins, who had been shadow minister for apprenticeships and lifelong learning since April 2020, now takes up the Shadow Minister for Nature and Rural Affairs brief.

Among the responsibilities include policy for water, including sewage policy, rural productivity and connectivity, green finance, forestry policy, and areas of biodiversity and conservation.

Toby Perkins has been given a new role in Keir Starmer's frontbench reshuffleToby Perkins has been given a new role in Keir Starmer's frontbench reshuffle
Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Mr Perkins said: “It is exciting to be asked to take on this new role in Keir Starmer’s shadow ministerial team.

"People are increasingly concerned about wildlife and the natural environment. So from supporting sustainable farming practices to protecting habitats, waterways and species, there is a great deal in this role which is of great importance to a future Labour government, should we win the next election.”

