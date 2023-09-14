Watch more videos on Shots!

The leader of the Labour Party carried out a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet and frontbench which saw a number of changes made.

Toby Perkins, who had been shadow minister for apprenticeships and lifelong learning since April 2020, now takes up the Shadow Minister for Nature and Rural Affairs brief.

Among the responsibilities include policy for water, including sewage policy, rural productivity and connectivity, green finance, forestry policy, and areas of biodiversity and conservation.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Mr Perkins said: “It is exciting to be asked to take on this new role in Keir Starmer’s shadow ministerial team.