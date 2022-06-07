Chesterfield hair salon to get makeover following council decision

Plans to transform the salon in Heaton Street, Brampton, into an ice cream parlour with mixed commercial and residential use were refused by Chesterfield Borough Council last year due to parking concerns.

As a result, applicants Mr and Mrs Mills came back with new proposals for a separate residential area and change of use to class E commercial space, which would allow a broad spectrum of uses for the property.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Monday (June 6), Group Leader in Development Management Paul Staniforth said the separation of the commercial and residential properties would be achieved via the blocking up of internal doors.

He said the application had been recommended for approval with the condition that the premises be limited to hairdressers or individual smallshops designed to ‘serve local day to day needs’.

Speaker Susan Gadsby, who lives nearby, said the hairdressers had been closed for at least five years and had not been fully operational for a while prior to that, commenting that over the course of the last few years the area had seen an increase in traffic, as well as the addition of a one way scheme and double yellow lines.

She said that in addition to customers using the shop, there would also potentially be staff looking for parking in what she described as a ‘very congested and difficult area’.

Assessing video footage of the road, Councillor Mick Brady commented: “That street has got te same problems we’ve all got.”