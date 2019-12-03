Chesterfield firms urged to share recycling tips

Businesses are being asked to share ways of “reducing, reusing and recycling materials in Chesterfield”.

Chesterfield Borough Council declared a climate emergency in July and a working group, made up of local volunteers, has since been formed to explore how both the council and borough can work towards becoming carbon neutral.

Chesterfield Borough Council wants to hear from businesses about their recycling experiences.

The working group now wants to find out what borough companies are currently doing to reduce waste, reuse products and recycle where possible.

Ian Waller, council assistant director for health and wellbeing, said: “We are looking to learn more about real-life experiences of those working in various sectors in the borough, any challenges they face in reducing, reusing and recycling and any plans they are putting in place for the future to become more environmentally friendly.”

Retailers big and small are encouraged to get in touch and share their tips by emailing democratic.services@chesterfield.gov.uk