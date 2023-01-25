Chesterfield council tenants’ rent to increase by maximum amount possible in April
Rent for Chesterfield council tenants is to go up by the maximum amount possible this year, as soaring inflation continues cast a shadow over the country’s finances.
Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet have agreed to increase rent in social and affordable homes by seven per cent from April, meaning the average social rent will be £88.77 and affordable rent £109.43 a week in 2023/24.
Council rents are usually allowed to increase by the consumer price index (CPI) plus one per cent, however with inflation topping ten per cent the Government has put a cap on rent increases to protect struggling tenants.
The cap does not apply to sheltered housing tenants however, who will see an increase of 11.1 per cent, the maximum amount allowed.
A cabinet report stated: “The council manages 141 sheltered housing properties in six schemes.
“The rents for these properties are to increase by 11.1 per cent.
“The Government has made an exception to sheltered housing schemes due to the higher costs of management of sheltered properties – more intensive housing management and increased compliance checks over general need housing.
“This gives an average rent in a sheltered property of £94.69.”
The increases will bring in an additional £2.6million to the authority, which will be used to cover the increased cost of services.