Chesterfield council tenants offered incentives to downsize

Chesterfield Borough Council is offering up to £2,500 to tenants who are looking to move to smaller accommodation which would better suit their housing needs, whilst also helping free up more family sized homes.

Older tenants could consider downsizing and moving in to one of the council’s older persons housing schemes too, as flats at the newly refurbished Leander Court and Mallard Court are preparing to welcome new tenants.

Eligible tenants are being urged to consider the benefits of downsizing to a smaller property and see how they could benefit from the council’s Transfer Incentive Scheme, which would see them receive a payment package as an incentive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council is offering up to £2,500 to tenants who are looking to move to smaller accommodation which would better suit their housing needs, whilst also helping free up more family sized homes.

The scheme is completely voluntary and assistance can also be provided by the council if required, such as helping to arrange removals.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, cabinet member for housing, said: “As a council we offer secure tenancies where tenants live in the same property for a significant length of time. During this time, the family dimensions of the household can change, such as grown-up children moving out. Where this is the case, it often leaves the remaining occupants in accommodation that is too large for them and potentially facing ‘under-occupancy’ charges.

“Like many other councils, through schemes such as this, we will be able to prevent debt by giving tenants the opportunity to move to accommodation that is more suitable for them, as well as freeing up larger family homes which are in very high demand.

“As well as the incentives, there are also a number of health and wellbeing benefits that come with moving to a property that is more suitable. Living in a smaller property in one of our older person’s housing schemes can make it easier to maintain independent living; and potentially tackle loneliness and isolation issues, a new home can feel like a new start. We can also help tenants to find accommodation that has already been adapted to meet their health needs.

“We understand that it’s a difficult time for many people as we are seeing rises in the cost of living generally, and increased bills – including rapidly rising energy charges.

“While we would never expect people to downsize to a smaller property if it wouldn’t meet their needs, if a household does have extra space they do not need then moving to a smaller home would come with built-in financial benefits, as smaller households are easier and cheaper to heat.”