Chesterfield campaigners set to oppose Donald Trump UK visit

Campaigners are planning to protest the American President's UK visit outside Chesterfield's Crooked Spire.

Donald Trump, who will become the third US president to make a state visit to the UK, sparked protests last year when he visited the UK.

Protesters last year.

During his visit, which will last three days, there will be a state banquet in Buckingham Palace's ballroom and a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May.

The protest in Chesterfield hosted by Stand up to Racism, will be held on Rykneld Square on Monday, June 3, the day Mr Trump starts his visit.

The event named Together Against Trump, Chesterfield & North Derbyshire, will be held from 5pm till 6pm.

And, there will be speeches from campaigning groups and musicians will perform three songs which have been specially written for the protest.

Jeannie Robinson from Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Stand up to Racism, which held a similar protest in the town last year said: "We want to give local people the chance to show their opposition to Trump's visit.

"All the issues that concerned us about Trump last year are still relevant.

"Trump is still treating migrants and refugees badly, still incarcerating children.

"Trump is attacking women's right to choose by encouraging states to introduce anti abortion laws and threatening these rights nationally by placing dubious characters in the supreme court.

"He is still a climate change denier and refusing to abide by international agreements to cut carbon emissions. He champions coal and gas and big oil at every turn.

"His policies towards Iran, Venezuela, China are making the world very unsafe for us all.

"But also we are sending a message of solidarity to all the Americans who have protested against his policies."

READ MORE Search for four people who 'ran away' after Dronfield car smashed into wall

On Tuesday 4 there is a national demonstration being held in London, Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Stand up to Racism are set to be going.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaking about the state visit said: “Theresa May will be there to welcome him and rightly so.”