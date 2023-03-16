Chesterfield bungalows to be demolished and replaced with modern family homes

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee granted permission for numbers 20 and 22 Somersall Lane to be knocked down and replaced with three two-storey houses.

Applicant, Rutland UK Property Limited, was originally granted permission to extend number 20, however when number 22 came up for sale decided it would be better to demolish the houses and build three new energy efficient homes in their place, rather than carry out the renovations necessary to bring them up to a modern standard.

Some neighbours objected to the proposal in the grounds that it was not in keeping with the character of the street, including Derek Roe, who spoke at the committee on March 13.

“We’re in fact demolishing two attractive properties in established gardens and replacing them with three more properties which have got a bigger footprint,” he said.

“If you look at the footprint compared with others in the lane you’ll see that they’re going to be substantially bigger properties and appear that way from the road, so I think there is a major harm there, which should be protected.”

However members commented that the houses currently occupying the sites were not attractive.

Councillor Janice Marriott said: “I think that it will not have a detriment to the street scene, certainly one of the bungalows is of considerable detriment to the street scene and I think put some young families on there where there’s a lovely park and beautiful fields around it, I don’t see any problem whatsoever.”

The application was approved unanimously.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee granted permission for numbers 20 and 22 Somersall Lane, Chesterfield, to be knocked down and replaced with three two-storey houses.