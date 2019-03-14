Chesterfield Borough Council renews pledge to support veterans by signing updated covenant

Chesterfield Borough Council has renewed its commitment to service veterans by signing the updated Derbyshire Armed Forces Covenant.

Council leader, Councillor Tricia Gilby, signed the updated covenant at an event organised by Derbyshire County Council and held at County Hall in Matlock.

The new covenant builds on the original Derbyshire covenant developed in 2012 and brings together local authorities and partners in the county to pledge their support to their local armed forces community.

Coun Gilby: “It is important that we recognise the sacrifices made by our armed forces community.

“Since signing the original covenant in 2012, the council has amended policies to benefit serving and past members of the armed forces. We are proud of the work we have carried out and will continue in this commitment.”

Measures Chesterfield Borough Council has taken since 2012 include:

Changing policies to maximise support for the armed forces including giving priority for council housing, homelessness support, offering benefits advice and concessions for some council services

Supporting advice agencies including Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre, Citizens Advice Bureau and Derbyshire Law Centre which also support the armed forces community

Changing the leave policy for council staff to support them to carry out public duties including up to ten days per year for reservist duties

Supporting the Heroes’ Welcome scheme

Holding ceremonies and activities including freedom of the borough for local regiments, commemoration of Armed Forces Day,

Holding an extensive programme of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War in 2018.