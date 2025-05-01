Chesterfield Borough Council issues bin collection update for residents ahead of bank holiday weekend
Chesterfield residents are being advised of changes to their usual bin collections ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
Due to the May Day Bank Holiday, Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has confirmed changes to its usual bin collection schedule on Monday, May 5.
A CBC spokesperson said: “Bins due to be collected on Monday, May 5 will instead be collected on Saturday, May 3.
“Please make sure your bin is ready for collection by 7.00am as crews may be collecting at different times.”
